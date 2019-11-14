Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,023 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.48.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $130,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.14. 1,272,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,253. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $178.95. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,437.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

