AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Receives $220.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.08.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.62. 438,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,117. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $167.01 and a 52-week high of $222.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.01.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total value of $537,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $428,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $281,643,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 157.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,071,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,619,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,446,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,404,000 after acquiring an additional 195,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,240,000 after acquiring an additional 187,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

