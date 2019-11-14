Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.