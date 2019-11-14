Avigal Soreq Sells 3,967 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at $987,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 24.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 159.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.