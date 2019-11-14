Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of ASM opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

