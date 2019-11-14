Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will report sales of $130.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $109.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $560.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.30 million to $566.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $603.19 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $617.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AX. Compass Point raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. Axos Financial has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.01.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

