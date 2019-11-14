Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AX opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial Inc has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

