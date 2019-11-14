B. Riley Weighs in on Select Energy Services Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WTTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of WTTR opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $840.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Select Energy Services’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

