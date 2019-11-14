Baader Bank Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €36.10 ($41.98) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.43 ($42.35).

Shares of FRA FPE traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €38.00 ($44.19). The stock had a trading volume of 14,253 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.85. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

