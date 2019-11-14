Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,979 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 419.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 725,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 26.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,382,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 709,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 26.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 465,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 98,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Shares of BSBR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSBR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.