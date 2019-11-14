Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.73

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 1205800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

BSAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $576.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.31 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 22.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,407,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,244,000 after buying an additional 1,170,746 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,630,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 920,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,267,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,845,000 after purchasing an additional 220,143 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,235,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 286,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

