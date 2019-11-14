Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 108,306 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,306 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,437 shares of company stock worth $3,248,811. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

