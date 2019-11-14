Banco Santander S.A. Buys 149,942 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,586 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,942 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 28.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE:BBD opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

BBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.