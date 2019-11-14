Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 591,380 Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 591,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOMA. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,619,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 936,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 452,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 528,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 106,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 176,580 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

NYSE LOMA opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $678.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.