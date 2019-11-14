Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,563 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 7,718.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 203,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,042,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,023,000 after buying an additional 99,033 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 44,035 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ECH opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

