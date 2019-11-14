Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,869,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,864 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,495,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,501,000 after acquiring an additional 559,614 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 16,162,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,528,000 after acquiring an additional 736,450 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,051,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,721 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,039,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 72,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE CX opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

