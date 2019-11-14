BancorpSouth Bank Sells 2,099 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BancorpSouth Bank lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $389,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $82,616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,051 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,821,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $172,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,955 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

COP opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

