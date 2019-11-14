Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IONS. BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

IONS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 694,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,844. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

