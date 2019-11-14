Baozun (BZUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 21st. Baozun has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baozun to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 3.20. Baozun has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.20 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.