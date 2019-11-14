Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,740 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $299.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

