Barclays Reiterates “€76.00” Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €76.00 ($88.37) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.06 ($89.60).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €74.20 ($86.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of -522.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €71.32 and a 200 day moving average of €66.66. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 52-week high of €75.75 ($88.08).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

