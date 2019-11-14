Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Barratt Developments Plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20, 7,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 5,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

About Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.