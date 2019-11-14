BB&T Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,834,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,931,000 after purchasing an additional 565,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,740,000 after purchasing an additional 460,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,998,000 after purchasing an additional 366,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,702,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

