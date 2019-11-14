BB&T Securities LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Constellium by 124.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.75. Constellium NV has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium NV will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.