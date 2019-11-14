BB&T Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ebix by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ebix by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ebix by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Ebix by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBIX. BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ebix from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ebix to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EBIX opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ebix Inc has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.43 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.72%. Ebix’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 22,145 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $668,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,163,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,526,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

