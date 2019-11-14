BB&T Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14,059.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,759,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after buying an additional 2,739,649 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 280,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 457,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 96,773 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

