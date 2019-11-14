BB&T Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,361,000 after purchasing an additional 213,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 84,061 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $1,886,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,179,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $257.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $275.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

