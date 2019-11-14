BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,147 Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 234.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $66,593.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $70.51 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.11.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

