BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $684,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.39 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

