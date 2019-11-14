BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chubb by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $152.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,002. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

