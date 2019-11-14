BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 4,655 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,241,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $22,156,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $20,841,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,697,000 after purchasing an additional 155,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.31.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

