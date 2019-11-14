BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 5,539 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 238.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,391 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 10.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 254,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 95.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 66.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 110.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Black Knight from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 17,675 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

