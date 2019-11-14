BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 629 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 174.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 353.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $35.18.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.