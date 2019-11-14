BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,946,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,527 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,163,000 after buying an additional 512,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,347,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 96,108 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCU opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCU. TheStreet cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

