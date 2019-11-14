Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Down 30.7% in October

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,114,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

