Beaxy Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,687.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $4,687.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $640.97 or 0.07441919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017767 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,259,775 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.