Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Position Trimmed by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.55.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $393,761.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $247.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

