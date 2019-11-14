Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delaney Dennis R lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 117.0% in the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 2,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 53.9% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Fayerweather Charles increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 57.3% in the third quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 2,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down from $262.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.55.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $248.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $393,761.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,174 shares of company stock worth $8,354,013. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

