Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $4,713,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

