Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 25,100 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,504.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 386,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 362,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 54,064 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 258,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 136,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,366 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.