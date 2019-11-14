Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Kohl’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen set a $58.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

KSS stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

