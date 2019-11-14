Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $198.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $200.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

