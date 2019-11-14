Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $371,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 604.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

