Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $131.51 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.26 and a fifty-two week high of $144.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90.

