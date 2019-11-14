BEST (NYSE:BEST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BEST (NYSE:BEST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BEST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,243. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get BEST alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BEST from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.