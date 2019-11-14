BeyondAirInc . to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:XAIR)

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.18). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

BeyondAirInc . stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44. BeyondAirInc . has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

