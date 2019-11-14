BidaskClub Downgrades Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to Sell

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lands’ End from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of LE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.75. 153,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 70.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

