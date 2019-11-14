BidaskClub Lowers American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Sell

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMNB. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of American National BankShares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American National BankShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $37.01 on Thursday. American National BankShares has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.05.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. American National BankShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American National BankShares news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 29,833.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 1,096.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

