BidaskClub Lowers Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to Sell

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

MAT stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. Mattel has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 85.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 361.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Mattel by 104.3% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mattel by 550.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

