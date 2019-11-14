BidaskClub Upgrades Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Agenus alerts:

NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 922,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,289. The stock has a market cap of $535.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agenus by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.